Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Claudio Tuozzolo Sells 935 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $150,422.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Claudio Tuozzolo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 29th, Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,141 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total transaction of $172,918.55.

On Thursday, September 16th, Claudio Tuozzolo sold 921 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $117,335.40.

On Monday, September 13th, Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,934 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $239,835.34.

On Thursday, September 9th, Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,117 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $140,954.23.

VICR opened at $161.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 123.44 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $74.08 and a 1 year high of $164.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.46.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Vicor by 31.2% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 100,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after acquiring an additional 23,986 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vicor by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,743,000 after purchasing an additional 43,434 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vicor by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,928,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 271.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 46,464 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 15.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,338,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,493,000 after acquiring an additional 180,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

