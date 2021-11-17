Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.350-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.28 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VSCO. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE VSCO traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.51. 2,755,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,380. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.94. Victoria’s Secret has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

