VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 676.9% from the October 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSDA opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.98.

Get VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSDA. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 155,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 21,502 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 46,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 15,566 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 249.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,316 shares during the period.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.