View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of View (NASDAQ:VIEW) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VIEW. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of View from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of View from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

VIEW opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.79. View has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $13.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIEW. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of View during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of View during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of View during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of View during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of View during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About View

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

