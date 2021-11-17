Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VFF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $27.00 price objective on Village Farms International and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Village Farms International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $12.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.39.

Shares of Village Farms International stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $745.64 million, a P/E ratio of -217.45 and a beta of 3.38. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.22.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Village Farms International by 15,559.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Village Farms International by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 79,400 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Village Farms International by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

