Vincerx Pharma, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($3.81) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:VINC)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) – B. Riley lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Vincerx Pharma in a research report issued on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.81) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.86). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vincerx Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.88) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.82) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.13) EPS.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VINC. Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vincerx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vincerx Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of VINC stock opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. Vincerx Pharma has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.18.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 390.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.