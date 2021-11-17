Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported 0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.14 by -0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vintage Wine Estates updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VWE opened at 10.89 on Wednesday. Vintage Wine Estates has a twelve month low of 8.88 and a twelve month high of 13.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 10.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

VWE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 14.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.