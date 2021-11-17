Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Stake Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) by 60.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,668 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Viomi Technology were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Viomi Technology during the second quarter valued at $3,099,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Viomi Technology by 319.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 130,680 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Viomi Technology during the first quarter valued at $1,168,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Viomi Technology during the first quarter valued at $844,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Viomi Technology during the first quarter valued at $744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

VIOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viomi Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Viomi Technology in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of VIOT opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.74.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $256.93 million during the quarter. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viomi Technology Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

