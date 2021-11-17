Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Trading Up 4.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)’s stock price was up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $29.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Viper Energy Partners traded as high as $23.65 and last traded at $23.64. Approximately 2,448 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 519,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.64.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on VNOM. Citigroup increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 87.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 37,973 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,305,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,324,000 after acquiring an additional 52,959 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 64.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,780,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,752,000 after acquiring an additional 331,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 16.8% in the third quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 608,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 87,593 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.83 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.61.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,169.14%.

About Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.