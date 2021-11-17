VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Upgraded at Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock.

VTSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on VirTra from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on VirTra from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VirTra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of VirTra from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.06.

Shares of VTSI opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16. VirTra has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $82.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.88.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. VirTra had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 16.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that VirTra will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTSI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in VirTra during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of VirTra in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VirTra in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VirTra in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VirTra in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

