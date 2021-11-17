Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 130,023 Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 130,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth $44,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KOS stock opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 3.51.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 38.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

