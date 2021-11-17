Virtu Financial LLC Grows Position in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 211.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 186.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MYOV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Myovant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $144,227.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $44,880.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 749,318 shares of company stock valued at $17,321,626 and sold 40,087 shares valued at $940,393. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MYOV opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $30.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.74.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myovant Sciences Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

