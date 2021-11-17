Virtu Financial LLC Has $423,000 Stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth $43,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 651.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ADS opened at $77.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.74 and a 200-day moving average of $101.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.27%.

ADS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.28.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

