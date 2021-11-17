Virtu Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its stake in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in NeoGames were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of NeoGames in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of NeoGames by 131.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of NeoGames by 247.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in NeoGames during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in NeoGames during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NeoGames stock opened at $38.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.42. NeoGames S.A. has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $73.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.17.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). NeoGames had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

