Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $496,000 Investment in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the second quarter worth $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter worth $71,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter worth $107,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 30.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 12.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jane L. Warner acquired 20,000 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TEN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenneco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

TEN opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65. Tenneco Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Tenneco had a return on equity of 141.02% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

