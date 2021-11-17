Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Blink Charging by 33.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,277,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,920,000 after acquiring an additional 814,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Blink Charging by 242.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Blink Charging by 12.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,711,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,484,000 after acquiring an additional 189,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Blink Charging by 37.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,031,000 after acquiring an additional 382,379 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blink Charging by 111.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,227,000 after acquiring an additional 309,836 shares during the period. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging stock opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -40.60 and a beta of 3.69. Blink Charging Co. has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 285.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blink Charging news, Director Donald Engel sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $3,376,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,500. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLNK. Roth Capital raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

