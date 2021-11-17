Virtu Financial LLC Sells 3,292 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $72.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.20 and a beta of 1.78. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.10 and a 12-month high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FOUR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.44.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.