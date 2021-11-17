Virtue Poker (VPP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $137,503.00

Virtue Poker (CURRENCY:VPP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. During the last seven days, Virtue Poker has traded down 22.9% against the dollar. One Virtue Poker coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000813 BTC on popular exchanges. Virtue Poker has a market capitalization of $7.01 million and $137,503.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Virtue Poker alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00067145 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00070310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00093528 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,666.58 or 1.00325791 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,122.27 or 0.06931344 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Virtue Poker Coin Profile

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,504,255 coins. The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Virtue Poker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtue Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Virtue Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Virtue Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Virtue Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Virtue Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.