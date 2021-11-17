Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 288,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Vivendi stock opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Vivendi has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $42.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.7159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners raised Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vivendi from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

