Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 288,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Vivendi stock opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Vivendi has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $42.70.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.7159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%.
Vivendi Company Profile
Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.
