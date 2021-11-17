Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viveve Medical, Inc. is a medical device company focused on technologies for the cardiac and vascular markets. The Company’s lead product, RenalGuard (R), is designed to remove contrast dyes that are known to be toxic to the kidneys. Viveve Medical Inc., formerly known as PLC Systems Inc., is headquartered in Milford, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ VIVE traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,745. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Viveve Medical has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $6.78.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.09). Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 108.23% and a negative net margin of 323.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viveve Medical will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIVE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Viveve Medical by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 28,660 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Viveve Medical by 273.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Viveve Medical by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Viveve Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viveve Medical by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the period. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.

