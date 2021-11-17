Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 116,284 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,818,183 shares.The stock last traded at $15.54 and had previously closed at $16.10.

VOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,493,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $248,268,000 after purchasing an additional 578,281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,198,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $243,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,672 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,178,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $172,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358,099 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,951,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $169,199,000 after buying an additional 1,132,894 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,324,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,411,000 after buying an additional 1,596,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

