Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been given a €32.00 ($37.65) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WAC. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wacker Neuson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €28.50 ($33.53).

Shares of Wacker Neuson stock opened at €28.06 ($33.01) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €26.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of €25.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.98. Wacker Neuson has a 1-year low of €15.12 ($17.79) and a 1-year high of €30.90 ($36.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

