Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) PT Set at €36.50 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been given a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective by equities research analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WAC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wacker Neuson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €28.50 ($33.53).

ETR WAC opened at €28.06 ($33.01) on Monday. Wacker Neuson has a 1-year low of €15.12 ($17.79) and a 1-year high of €30.90 ($36.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.98, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €26.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is €25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.53.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

