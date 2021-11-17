Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) PT Set at €36.50 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been given a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective by equities research analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WAC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wacker Neuson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €28.50 ($33.53).

ETR WAC opened at €28.06 ($33.01) on Monday. Wacker Neuson has a 1-year low of €15.12 ($17.79) and a 1-year high of €30.90 ($36.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.98, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €26.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is €25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.53.

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

