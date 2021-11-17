Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Short Interest Down 72.4% in October

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 72.4% from the October 14th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WJXFF opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.93. Wajax has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $23.66.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Wajax from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wajax from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wajax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Wajax from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Wajax Corp. engages in providing industrial products and services. The firm operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

