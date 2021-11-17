Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Position in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TELA Bio by 3,256.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TELA Bio by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in TELA Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TELA Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in TELA Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 2,090 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $25,957.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders bought 23,350 shares of company stock valued at $290,965 over the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TELA Bio stock opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 9.70 and a quick ratio of 9.08. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.66.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 77.45% and a negative net margin of 121.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

