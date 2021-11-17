Walleye Capital LLC Buys 2,783 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Information Services Group worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,699,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 177,988 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Information Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Information Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $182,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 321.6% during the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 182,593 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Information Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ III opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $449.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.64. Information Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $9.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

