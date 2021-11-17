Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GMII. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at $2,066,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at $2,475,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at $2,706,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMII opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

