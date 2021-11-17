Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Shares in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 25,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 21,604 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 151,880.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 22,782 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 684.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 374,189 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $648,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC stock opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.15. MRC Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $698.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 2.52.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC).

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.