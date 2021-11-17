Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 21,813 AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 46,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

AVEO opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $244.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.46. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $18.24.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 225.54% and a negative return on equity of 105.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

AVEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Bailey purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

