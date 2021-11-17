Walleye Capital LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 14,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

CHS opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $830.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 40.13% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $472.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.