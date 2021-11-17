Walleye Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 55,622 Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 55,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGRO. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the second quarter worth about $71,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

AGRO stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.26. Adecoagro S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $325.62 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 13.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Adecoagro Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.