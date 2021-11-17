Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,570 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $143.17 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $38,441,871.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $43,882,676.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,566,983 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,919,022 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

