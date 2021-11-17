Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.75.

WMT opened at $143.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walmart has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $1,436,298.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $86,736,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,566,983 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,919,022. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

