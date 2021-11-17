Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Lowered to $191.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $191.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.41.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $158.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.21. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $140.86 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $288.61 billion, a PE ratio of 145.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

