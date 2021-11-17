Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Lowered to $191.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $191.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.25% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.41.
Shares of DIS stock opened at $158.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.21. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $140.86 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $288.61 billion, a PE ratio of 145.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.
In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.
About Walt Disney
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.
