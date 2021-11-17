Warburg Research Reiterates “€20.05” Price Target for alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX)

Warburg Research set a €20.05 ($23.59) target price on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AOX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on alstria office REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on alstria office REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on alstria office REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on alstria office REIT in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €17.76 ($20.90).

Shares of alstria office REIT stock opened at €19.38 ($22.80) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of €16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29. alstria office REIT has a 52 week low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 52 week high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

