Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.08.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Shares of WMG stock opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 115.39%.

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $20,942,273.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $118,304,989.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,974,331 shares of company stock worth $241,149,489 over the last three months. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 201.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 40.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.