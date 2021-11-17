Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Trading Down 5.6% on Disappointing Earnings

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)’s stock price fell 5.6% on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $45.30 and last traded at $45.66. 4,286 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 810,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.35.

The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $101,902,226.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $20,942,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock valued at $241,149,489. Corporate insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 149,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average is $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44.

Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

