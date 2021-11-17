Warp Finance (WARP) Price Reaches $766.98

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded up 67.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for $766.98 or 0.01269440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded up 159.6% against the dollar. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $3.58 million and $8.95 million worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011573 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

