Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions to the marine and energy markets. It serves merchant, offshore, cruise and ferry, navy and special vessel company. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of WRTBY opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 1.00. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.0473 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.01%.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

