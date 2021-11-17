Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $165.57 and last traded at $165.20, with a volume of 8058 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.63.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WM. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.45 and its 200 day moving average is $148.76. The stock has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,291,888.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $2,039,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Waste Management by 83.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,237,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,649,000 after purchasing an additional 564,338 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Waste Management by 44.9% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 55,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,263 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2.6% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 7.6% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Management (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

