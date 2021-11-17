Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Given New GBX 300 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:WJG opened at GBX 235.50 ($3.08) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £603.26 million and a P/E ratio of 29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.97. Watkin Jones has a one year low of GBX 158.85 ($2.08) and a one year high of GBX 255 ($3.33). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 238.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 232.14.

Watkin Jones Company Profile

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

