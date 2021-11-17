Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Given New GBX 300 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of LON:WJG opened at GBX 235.50 ($3.08) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £603.26 million and a P/E ratio of 29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.97. Watkin Jones has a one year low of GBX 158.85 ($2.08) and a one year high of GBX 255 ($3.33). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 238.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 232.14.
Watkin Jones Company Profile
