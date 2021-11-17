Wedbush Comments on Guild Holdings’ FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Guild in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.60. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Guild’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.74. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($999.00) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

GHLD stock opened at $15.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94. Guild has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guild by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Guild during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Guild during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Guild by 304.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Guild by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 197,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. 7.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

