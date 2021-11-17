Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,507,462,000 after buying an additional 7,391,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,524,553,000 after buying an additional 1,522,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,513,000 after acquiring an additional 24,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,101,000 after buying an additional 3,031,951 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM opened at $238.05 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $174.28 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.74.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.