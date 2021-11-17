Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,601 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $7,192,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,948 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.2% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,095,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $211,775,000 after purchasing an additional 377,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $56.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.77 and a 1 year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.29.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

