Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 26,728 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $4,365,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,974,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $151.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $155.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $297,771,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $308,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 515,784 shares of company stock worth $61,403,881. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

