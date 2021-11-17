Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 993 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.5% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.04.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAC stock opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

