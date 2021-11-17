Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Russel Metals (RUSMF)

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS: RUSMF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/8/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$36.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Russel Metals was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/8/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$41.00 to C$42.80. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$37.00 to C$41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of RUSMF opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. Russel Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.93.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

