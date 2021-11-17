Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 37,071 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.45% of Eastman Chemical worth $70,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 11,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN opened at $114.67 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $94.33 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.79 and a 200-day moving average of $113.84.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

