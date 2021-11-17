Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $74.64 Million Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 507,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,733 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.84% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $74,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 2,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total transaction of $433,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total value of $989,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,455 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $135.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.24. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $182.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 149.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

