Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 8,333 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.45% of PerkinElmer worth $77,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKI. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PKI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price target (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.11.

PKI opened at $187.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.03. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.95 and a 1 year high of $192.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

